HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes $185,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 2,660,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

