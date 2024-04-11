HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 5,886 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,965,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,032,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

