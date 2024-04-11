HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BST traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 30,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

