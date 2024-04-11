HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

