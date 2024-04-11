HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $66,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,179,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 189,520 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

VZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 3,428,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,648,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

