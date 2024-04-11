Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

