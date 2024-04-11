Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 3,038,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,957,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

