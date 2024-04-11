Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,909. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

