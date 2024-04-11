Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.42. 241,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,455. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

