Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,954 shares of company stock worth $8,359,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

