Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,194. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

