Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,055. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

