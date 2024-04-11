Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $5,888,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LKQ by 9.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 373,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

