Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $448.90. The company had a trading volume of 435,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.