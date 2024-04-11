Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

