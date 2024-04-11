Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,927. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
