Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 28.6%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 751,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 390,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 28.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Happy Creek Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Happy Creek Minerals

In related news, insider Patrick Triggs purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,946,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.