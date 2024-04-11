Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.