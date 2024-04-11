GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

