GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,617 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $164.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

