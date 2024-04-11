GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $21,086,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,952,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.17%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

