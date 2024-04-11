GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

