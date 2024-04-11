GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,239 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

