GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

