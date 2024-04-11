GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

