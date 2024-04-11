GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.