GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 644 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $324.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.72. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

