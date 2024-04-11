GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 29,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

