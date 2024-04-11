G&S Capital LLC Sells 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

