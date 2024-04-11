G&S Capital LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 135,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

