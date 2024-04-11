G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.10. 167,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,914. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

