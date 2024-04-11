G&S Capital LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,403,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after buying an additional 159,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $966.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $482.74 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $934.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

