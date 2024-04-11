G&S Capital LLC Purchases 196 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 99,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $535.47. 311,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.79 and its 200 day moving average is $493.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

