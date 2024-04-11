G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.20. 439,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,091. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

