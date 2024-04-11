G&S Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 242,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.