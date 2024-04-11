G&S Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,928. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

