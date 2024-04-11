G&S Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.04. 5,871,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,345,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $752.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

