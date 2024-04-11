G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

GBIL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $99.89. 129,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

