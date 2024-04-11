G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.9 %

ADM stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. 1,011,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,223. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.