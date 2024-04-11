Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $81.33. 18,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

