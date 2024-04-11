Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $81.33. 18,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.