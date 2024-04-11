Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Roisin Currie Acquires 65 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.01) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,275.53).
Greggs stock remained flat at GBX 2,778 ($35.16) during trading on Thursday. 86,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,906. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,776.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,599.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,996.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,460.43%.
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
