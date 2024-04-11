GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.31. 7,214,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,972,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

