GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AMDS opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

