Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 63.35 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £313.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.89 and a beta of 0.36. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.88.

In related news, insider Lisa Scenna purchased 35,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($27,907.86). Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

