Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
In related news, insider Lisa Scenna purchased 35,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($27,907.86). Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
