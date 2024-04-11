Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,369 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 14.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $476,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

