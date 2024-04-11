Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.61. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

