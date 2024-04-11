Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $512.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

