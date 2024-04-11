Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.0 %

GOOD opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

