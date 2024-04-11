Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 20399351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.