Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 612,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 440,843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 339,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

