Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.